Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said the Government’s measures were already slowing the spread of coronavirus as he confirmed that schools would close from Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources Britain shuts down all schools amid coronavirus pandemic Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in a fresh response that could put Australia...

