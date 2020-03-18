Global  

Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said the Government’s measures were already slowing the spread of coronavirus as he confirmed that schools would close from Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain shuts down all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in a fresh response that could put Australia...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Schools across UK to close [Video]

Coronavirus: Schools across UK to close

Schools across the UK are to close to all pupils (except for those of key workers and the most vulnerable children) as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to continue heeding health advice to..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:57Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools in Scotland will close by the end of the week. The announcement came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
