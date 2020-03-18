Chico Police Officers taking extra precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

Protective measures almost hits the line, but doesn't go over.

So they should be able to handle the load of patents, if we take the proper precautions.

That is the concern, that is what we are talking about when we take about flatting the curve.

If you are sick, showing any of those symptoms stay at home.

If you have a fever, a dry cough, stay at home and avoid big gatherings as long as the cdc says to do so.

We'll send it back to you for now.

With all the concern about social distancing and the spread of the coronavirus - what steps are police taking to protect themselves - and you?

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo checked in with chico police to see what precautions they're taking... she joins us live... chico pd deputy chief- matt madden says one thing they're going to do is start wear masks.

Madden told me in any situation a police officer comes into contact with the community either in person or over they phone that officer will ask about their health.

If they have any symptoms of illness - what those symptoms and see how they compare to coronavirus symptoms. madden says they are also practicing staying 6 feet apart and want others to do the same.

But what about during a traffic stop?

How do you want somebody to go about if they are getting pulled over?

If somebody does get pulled over for some reason and they are experiencing these type of symptoms, you know being up front and telling the officer about it will help the officer prepare," "i think its good that theyre taking precautions, ive been looking into it a little bit but i don't know how much mask will help but if they think it does, then yeah yeah i think so," madden says if they are responding and someone is experiencing flu like symptoms, the team will wear n95 mask and a full body gown with gloves as well as cleaning all equipment and patrol cars.

Madden tells me they are still researching for the best protective eye wear for their first responders.

Now we also checked in with redding pd and we'll show you what they're doing coming up at 5.

Reporting live at chico police department mackenzie drigo, action news now, coverage you can count on.

As of now, madden says they are asking the public to utilize the police departments online reporting system.