Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments Hudgens recently came under fire after she shared her frustration about the idea of possibly being quarantined until July.

Vanessa Hudgens, via Instagram Live Vanessa Hudgens, via Instagram Live Now, Hudgens is apologizing for the comments she made about the growing pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens, via Twitter Vanessa Hudgens, via Twitter Vanessa Hudgens, via Twitter Days before her controversial comments, Hudgens made a pledge to help those impacted by the coronavirus by donating to Feeding America.

Vanessa Hudgens, via Instagram