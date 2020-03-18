Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards The BBC comedy show took home two prizes at the awards show.

'Fleabag' took home the gong for Best Scripted Comedy, which was described as "beautifully accomplished, supremely well written and performed" as well as Best Writer, Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself, who was praised by the judges for a "truly stand-out performance in a brilliantly funny series".

Via Royal Television Society Programme Awards