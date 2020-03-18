Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Fleabag wins big at Royal Television Society Programme Awards The BBC comedy show took home two prizes at the awards show.

'Fleabag' took home the gong for Best Scripted Comedy, which was described as "beautifully accomplished, supremely well written and performed" as well as Best Writer, Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself, who was praised by the judges for a "truly stand-out performance in a brilliantly funny series".

Via Royal Television Society Programme Awards

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @ABQSatellite: ‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards - https://t.co/OCXzpJUnh8 #TV #Video #Movies #Enter… 3 days ago

ABQSatellite

ABQ Satellite TV ‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards - https://t.co/OCXzpJUnh8 #TV #Video #Movies #Entertainment 3 days ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @Variety: ‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards https://t.co/RYsmfhuSpd 4 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 ‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards https://t.co/57jXAwxu6G via @variety 5 days ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt 'Fleabag' Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards - https://t.co/BnJvAx6BJR #GoogleAlerts 5 days ago

HollywoodSBlog

HollywoodSouth ‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards https://t.co/AvGzbOkC0M 5 days ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘#Fleabag’ Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society #Awards https://t.co/ND137PzMQE https://t.co/5bDxMUjqWA 5 days ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal ‘#Fleabag’ Wins Big at #Coronavirus-hit #Royal #Television #Society #Awards https://t.co/n6JHdmEHFH https://t.co/vhfIzgXqFq 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.