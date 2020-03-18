Global  

Milwaukee Pridefest postponed because of coronavirus concerns

Pridefest Milwaukee 2020 has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
THE FESTIVALS HAS FALLEN.PRIDEFEST ANNOUNCED THISMORNING IT WILL POSTPONE ITSSCHEDULED EVENT AT MAIERFESTIVAL PARK BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE FESTIVAL WASSCHEDULED FOR EARLY JUNE...AND TYPICALL Y KICKS OFF THEFESTIVAL SEASON IN MILWAUKEE.ORGANIZERS RELEASED ASTATEMENT READING QUOTE --Have no fear, we are currentlyworking on alternative datesand options to produce theworld class event you're usedto.

Milwaukee WILL exercisePride in 20




