Milwaukee Pridefest postponed because of coronavirus concerns 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:26s - Published Pridefest Milwaukee 2020 has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Milwaukee Pridefest postponed because of coronavirus concerns THE FESTIVALS HAS FALLEN.PRIDEFEST ANNOUNCED THISMORNING IT WILL POSTPONE ITSSCHEDULED EVENT AT MAIERFESTIVAL PARK BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE FESTIVAL WASSCHEDULED FOR EARLY JUNE...AND TYPICALL Y KICKS OFF THEFESTIVAL SEASON IN MILWAUKEE.ORGANIZERS RELEASED ASTATEMENT READING QUOTE --Have no fear, we are currentlyworking on alternative datesand options to produce theworld class event you're usedto. Milwaukee WILL exercisePride in 20





You Might Like

Tweets about this