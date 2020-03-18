Global  

Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake rocked the city of Magna near Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

The damage has led to widespread power loss and has also caused the state's public health lab to put their work on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights have also been canceled, postponed or diverted.

According to Gov.

Gary Herbert, the state's coronavirus hotline was also down after the earthquake.

Gov.

Gary Herbert, via Twitter Gov.

Gary Herbert, via Twitter According to the USGS, a handful of aftershocks were recorded within 20 minutes after the quake.

Rocky Mountain Power says more than 47,000 customers in the area were without power.

