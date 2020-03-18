U2's Bono gives debut performance of new song via live-stream 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published U2's Bono gives debut performance of new song via live-stream U2 star Bono performed a new song on St. Patrick's Day dedicated to all those "in a tight spot" amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this