Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

