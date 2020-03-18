Global  

Kroger Gives Employees Food Bonus

Kroger is the nation's largest grocer.

Business Insider reports they are giving all of its employees $25 worth of credit for groceries on their loyalty cards.

"While this is just a small gesture, we hope our associates realize the tremendous value they bring not only to our organization but also to our customers," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement regarding the gift cards.

"We could not be weathering this storm without them." However, the company is taking a hit because it does not offer paid sick leave for all of its employees.

Kroger told BI that those who have contracted the virus or are in mandatory quarantine are eligible for two weeks of paid leave.

