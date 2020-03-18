Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shocking comment on Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shocking comment on Kapil Sharma

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:02s - Published
The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shocking comment on Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shocking comment on Kapil Sharma
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

captainrajneesh

Mr BUG Kapil Sharma - welcome to the Kapil Sharma show Archana puran singh-😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/Kaqqsb2fqE 13 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life The Kapil Sharma Show: 'So jao ab,' says Kapil Sharma as he takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh's throwback video fr… https://t.co/XA07WJ28uq 1 day ago

MrSarcastobeat

Puneet Tandon What was Kake(Anupam Kher) and Preeto’s (Archana Puran Singh) story? Were they both widowed? Divorced? Never marrie… https://t.co/udcbnjqijS 4 days ago

Anik97065183

Anik RP @mainaasmani If this is smile than Archana Never laughed in Kapil Sharma show... She only smiled..😋🤣🤣 4 days ago

Pandeyji9111

RajaPandey🎼🎧 RT @PuneTimesOnline: #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma: Enjoy the day, stay happy and most importantly, as @ManishPaul03 said, #StayHome #StaySafe!… 6 days ago

KapilIsLove

Kapil Is Love ❣️ RT @DelhiTimesTweet: On @KapilSharmaK9's birthday today, his co-stars from #TheKapilSharmaShow sent their heartfelt birthday wishes his way… 6 days ago

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times On @KapilSharmaK9's birthday today, his co-stars from #TheKapilSharmaShow sent their heartfelt birthday wishes his… https://t.co/R4L1dhK99e 6 days ago

PuneTimesOnline

Pune Times #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma: Enjoy the day, stay happy and most importantly, as @ManishPaul03 said, #StayHome… https://t.co/vdQ2CGLD6o 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.