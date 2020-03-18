Global  

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

All schools will close until further notice acorss the UK from Friday to further combat the spead of the coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcment as the death toll in the country passed 100.

Recent related news from verified sources

Scotland says schools will close from Friday

Scotland will close its schools from Friday and people should not assume they will open again until...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Brighton and Hove NewsThe ArgusHereford TimesBBC NewsTamworth HeraldDaily RecordNottingham PostBristol PostBBC Local News


Judge adjourns Northern Ireland schools decision legal challenge

A legal challenge to the decision by Northern Ireland’s education minister to not yet close schools...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

In full: Prime Minister's update on the virus pandemic [Video]

In full: Prime Minister's update on the virus pandemic

Schools across the UK will close from Friday until further notice, except for those of key workers and the most vulnerable.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:46Published
Sir Patrick Vallance on reasoning behind school closures [Video]

Sir Patrick Vallance on reasoning behind school closures

The Government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance explains the reasoning behind the government's latest measures to tackle Covid-19 which will see schools close on Friday until further..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
