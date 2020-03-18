Global  

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s
Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, Elba revealed that Tom Hanks inspired him to come forward with his diagnosis.

Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter On March 12, Hanks revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple has since been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are in self-isolation.

