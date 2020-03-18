Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Apple Releases New iPad Pro
Apple Releases New iPad Pro
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New iPad Pro Supports Wi-Fi 6, New MacBook Air Still Has 720p Webcam, and Other Tidbits

Apple announced new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models today. We've compiled some smaller tidbits about...
MacRumours.com - Published

How the new iPad Pro compares to the new MacBook Air

How the new iPad Pro compares to the new MacBook AirImage: Apple Apple just announced a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook Air, but the iPad Pro’s...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchRTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Apple releases new iPad with 3D scanner and a trackpad https://t.co/X3vCYo7PhQ 5 minutes ago

cliftonmthomas

Clifton M. Thomas how long before Apple releases a magic mouse for iPad Pro... 14 minutes ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 Golden Master With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for… https://t.co/4KDY0Zx291 19 minutes ago

MrsWraithmell

Philippa Wraithmell ADE2019 RT @ICTEvangelist: And amidst it all, Apple releases their most laptop-like iPad yet #want #AppleEDUchat #edtech https://t.co/JJHs5VUDdf 27 minutes ago

bradaus

Brad Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 Golden Master With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for… https://t.co/jFOIbX4yRs 30 minutes ago

erwyzz

erwyzz RT @MacRumors: Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 Golden Master With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and… 31 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @phonearena: #Apple says that your next computer is an #iPadPro https://t.co/ewjm0MlAtL 42 minutes ago

Taylorgulley4

Taylor RT @PageInformation: “Apple today releases a iPad Pro. Now with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most W… 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner [Video]

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner

Apple just released its new iPad Pro and the features are crazy 📱🤯

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published
PS5 Details Revealed + The Latest Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro | Digital Trends Live 3.18.20 [Video]

PS5 Details Revealed + The Latest Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro | Digital Trends Live 3.18.20

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.