Coronavirus In Illinois: Behind The Scene At CBS 2

While reporters and photojournalists are busy in the field and many staff members are working from home, CBS 2's Erin Kennedy shows takes us behind the scenes and shares measures CBS 2 is taking to stay safe.

No more dining in at Illinois restaurants, at least for the next two weeks, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday was the first full day of take-out and delivery customers only, after Gov JB..

With people clearing the shelves of many stores across Illinois to stock up on disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and other supplies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Illinois Attorney General..

