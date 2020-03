Zlatan fundraiser: Let's 'kick coronavirus away'

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser to help hospitals at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, with the target of raising one million Euros.

