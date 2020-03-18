Global  

Tips on Working From Home From 'Real Housewives' Star Bethenny Frankel The Skinnygirl and BStrong founder doesn't usually work from an office and shared advice with CNBC.

BStrong, a disaster relief organization, is currently sending hydration kits, sanitation products and more to poorer areas around the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankel explains that one way to maximize your productivity is staying away from social media.

Bethenny Frankel, via CNBC Make It The former 'Real Housewives' star adds that you should keep a schedule and limit distractions.

She also recommends getting enough sleep to combat stress.

Bethenny Frankel, via CNBC Make It For parents with kids at home, Frankel says to do your work while your kids do their homework.

Most importantly, just keep moving forward.

Bethenny Frankel, via CNBC Make It

