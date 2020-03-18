'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus The Marvel superhero flick has now been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

Disney has also delayed 'Mulan,' 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers.

The project joins a growing list of movies that have been postponed, including 'No Time To Die,' 'Fast and Furious 9' and 'A Quiet Place Part II.'

Scarlett Johansson recently said 'Black Widow' is being released at the ideal time for the MCU.

Scarlett Johannson, via 'Entertainment Weekly'