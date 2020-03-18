Global  

'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus The Marvel superhero flick has now been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

Disney has also delayed 'Mulan,' 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers.

The project joins a growing list of movies that have been postponed, including 'No Time To Die,' 'Fast and Furious 9' and 'A Quiet Place Part II.'

Scarlett Johansson recently said 'Black Widow' is being released at the ideal time for the MCU.

Scarlett Johannson, via 'Entertainment Weekly'

Black Widow release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak


Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' release date postponed indefinitely

Disney has decided to postpone the release of 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the...
Black Widow release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Black Widow release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

'Black Widow' has become the latest film to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News

'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just..

