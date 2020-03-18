Reporter Update: Pastor, 2 Parishioners At East Liberty Church Test Positive For COVID-19

Global  

The pastor and two parishioners from Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty are in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

