Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

a. RT @WalesOnline: Wales boss Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville close their two hotels and offer rooms to NHS staff for free amid coronavirus outbr… 10 seconds ago

madrid00 RT @guardian: Coronavirus: Gary Neville says NHS staff will stay at his hotels for free – video https://t.co/oOoOyuopmc 12 seconds ago

Rory Morgan RT @paddycosgrave: Dear billionaires @denisobrien_ and Larry Goodman could you do what millionaires @GNev2 & @officialgiggs did with thei… 44 seconds ago

Tom RT @FootyAccums: Gary Neville has announced he's closing his two Manchester hotels & will offer the beds to NHS staff for free! What a f*c… 55 seconds ago

LdH ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ RT @FootbalIhub: Gary Neville has announced he's closing his two Manchester hotels & will offer the beds to NHS staff for free! Fair play t… 1 minute ago

Coroh-no-she-didn't 😷 RT @politifuzz: Gary Neville: "We're closing our hotels, sending the staff home but still paying them and medical workers can use the rooms… 2 minutes ago

Colin Trainor 🦉🐾🐍🦎🐜🌴 RT @Venom__Doc: This is what pure class looks like. The former Manchester United footballer, Gary Neville, has said the 176 beds in his two… 2 minutes ago