Starting today, the Garden Park Medical Center will have new visitor restrictions to protect patients, staff, and others against the Coronavirus.

Distancing in gulfport christenings, weenie news 25, started today the garden park medical center will have new visitor restrictions to protect patients, patients, staff and others against the coronavirus all nonessential visitors are prohibited from entering the hospital garden park ceo randy rogers released a statement thi morning saying these new restrictions with what our overarching response ability to stop the spread of this virus and provide a safe environment as we deliver high polity passionate healthcare.

The garden park visitor restriction include no visitors except in the case of one parent or guardian for pediatric patient to provide some port one support person for labor and delivery patients throughout her hospita stay one support person for those with disabilities or impairments, warranting assistance, one support personal driver for patients in outpatient surgery and




