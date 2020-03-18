Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

Katy Perry Wins 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case, Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens and More | Billboard News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

witnessmyth

H RT @business: Katy Perry wins the trial over her 2013 song "Dark Horse," calming the music industry https://t.co/O9jSvgVhTb 1 minute ago

bonaappeti

wilian RT @RollingStone: Katy Perry wins appeal in "Dark Horse" infringement case as judge reverses $2.8 million decision https://t.co/r8wF42Zio4… 5 minutes ago

mybingalingg

eye eye RT @Variety: Katy Perry Wins Reversal of ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Verdict https://t.co/yEHUmTBF5J 6 minutes ago

Mahamud45320682

Mahamudul hasan BBC News - Katy Perry wins reversal of Dark Horse plagiarism verdict https://t.co/hrit4YhiPM 23 minutes ago

SheerHeart91

SheerHeart Katy Perry wins reversal of Dark Horse plagiarism verdict - BBC News https://t.co/8jrAKlFg90 #EdSheeran 24 minutes ago

MarkFoxx13

Mark Foxx RT @iTanizzle: It's Joyful Noise for Katy Perry As She Wins in Her $2.8 Million Plagiarism Appeal. https://t.co/PSLRk1FbJr 25 minutes ago

theheartmurmurs

Richard Rhubarb Well, it's nice to know that, in the world of Pointless, Unoriginal Knobbers Suing Each Other, life goes on as norm… https://t.co/EkFjvyEOBY 25 minutes ago

iTanizzle

Tanizzle.com It's Joyful Noise for Katy Perry As She Wins in Her $2.8 Million Plagiarism Appeal. https://t.co/PSLRk1FbJr 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Comes To Vanessa Hudgens Aid [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Comes To Vanessa Hudgens Aid

The model has urged people not to "ruin" Vanessa's life following the backlash against the actress' coronavirus comments.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:57Published
Vanessa Hudgens Apologize For Insenitive Comment & Chrissy Teigen Reacts [Video]

Vanessa Hudgens Apologize For Insenitive Comment & Chrissy Teigen Reacts

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.