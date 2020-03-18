Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
'Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them.' Local senior center worried it

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it may have to close its doors for good

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

"a local organization"..

Is worried..

That it may have "to close its doors".

"the coronavirus" has caused "the wabash activity center" to cancel "all classes" until april 4th.

"the facility" is a place "for the elderly to exercise" and a home "to terre haute's meals on wheels program".

The center's activities "help pay the bills".

With activities no longer being offered..

"staff at the center"..

Tell us..

They're concerned about "paying the bills".

They're asking..

"for your support".

///// ////// "i'm hoping..the community's always been great to us, and i'm hoping they will continue to do so and we'll continue to accept monetary donations to get us through this hard time.

Our seniors are the most vulnerable, and i've got to protect them."

///// "a go fund me page"..

Has been set-up "to help support the center".

You can find the link on our website "at w-t-h-i tv dot com".




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GranadosCeja

José Luis Granados Ceja In Mexico your goods at the grocery store are packed by seniors, they aren't paid a wage by the store, earn around… https://t.co/140sUTSEVB 31 seconds ago

PacificAirPhoto

L8N🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Save-On-Foods in #Steveston have just announced that they will be limiting their hours to 8am-8pm, with 7am-8am bei… https://t.co/tetbU8ofUH 1 minute ago

Isaac_Michaels

Isaac Michaels RT @rubendiazjr: Here is a list of places providing grab-and-go meals for seniors in #TheBronx during this #Coronavirus pandemic. We all ne… 2 minutes ago

CoombesLeanne

Leanne Coombes 🧙🏻‍♀️🧛🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️⚓️👻 RT @CTVKitchener: VIDEO: Seniors are some of the most vulnerable people during the pandemic, so some grocers have launched seniors-only hou… 2 minutes ago

kikithekrakra99

Kiefer Abram RT @BruceClaggett: Just in: @saveonfoods Save-On-Foods limits hours in its 178 stores in 4 provinces and 1 territory to 8am to 8pm. (cleani… 4 minutes ago

cityoflaurel

City of Laurel, MD RT @LaurelCityOEM: #COVID19: Councilmember Brencis Smith, Ward 2, wants to remind everyone our seniors are the most vulnerable, so please d… 4 minutes ago

siiamhamilton

Siiam Hamilton RT @LYLE1616: @AndrewYang A lot of our grocery stores and pharmacies in Canada have implemented a plan that the first 1-2 hours of opening… 5 minutes ago

LaurelCityOEM

LaurelCityOEM #COVID19: Councilmember Brencis Smith, Ward 2, wants to remind everyone our seniors are the most vulnerable, so ple… https://t.co/zMmNWFWeFn 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Bosco Center closes to keep seniors safe [Video]

Don Bosco Center closes to keep seniors safe

The Don Bosco Center for Seniors closed in order to keep seniors safe from exposure to COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:12Published
Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread [Video]

Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread

Senior living centers house one of the most vulnerable populations in the wake of coronavirus. Fox 4 checked in with one local center to see how they're preparing for the illness' spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.