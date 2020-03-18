'Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them.' Local senior center worried it

"a local organization"..

Is worried..

That it may have "to close its doors".

"the coronavirus" has caused "the wabash activity center" to cancel "all classes" until april 4th.

"the facility" is a place "for the elderly to exercise" and a home "to terre haute's meals on wheels program".

The center's activities "help pay the bills".

With activities no longer being offered..

"staff at the center"..

Tell us..

They're concerned about "paying the bills".

They're asking..

"for your support".

///// ////// "i'm hoping..the community's always been great to us, and i'm hoping they will continue to do so and we'll continue to accept monetary donations to get us through this hard time.

Our seniors are the most vulnerable, and i've got to protect them."

///// "a go fund me page"..

Has been set-up "to help support the center".

You can find the link on our website "at w-t-h-i tv dot com".