Coronavirus Update: NYC Mayor Pushes 'Shelter In Place' Option While COVID-19 Hits NYPD, Rikers Island Guard

Despite business closures and social distancing efforts, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is sharply increasing each day and showing no signs of slowing down, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

