These coloring books are both fun and therapeutic

If you want to go old school and find something electronic-less to do that’s fun, a coloring book could be a great way to pass the time.

Here are just some of the coolest coloring books to get you away from your digital gadgets.

F*ck Off, I’m Coloring.

Art of Coloring: Golden Girls: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity.

RoseArt® Ultimate Artist™ Coloring Pad Portfolio.

Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat.

Vogue Coloring Book.

Bob Ross by the Numbers.

The Splat: Coloring the ’90s.

Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Coloring Book.

The Broad City Coloring Book.

Married Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book

