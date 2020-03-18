These coloring books are both fun and therapeutic

If you want to go old school and find something electronic-less to do that’s fun, a coloring book could be a great way to pass the time.
Here are just some of the coolest coloring books to get you away from your digital gadgets.
F*ck Off, I’m Coloring.
Art of Coloring: Golden Girls: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity.
RoseArt® Ultimate Artist™ Coloring Pad Portfolio.
Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat.
Vogue Coloring Book.
Bob Ross by the Numbers.
The Splat: Coloring the ’90s.
Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults.
The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Coloring Book.
The Broad City Coloring Book.
Married Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book