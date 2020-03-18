These coloring books are both fun and therapeutic 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published These coloring books are both fun and therapeutic If you want to go old school and find something electronic-less to do that’s fun, a coloring book could be a great way to pass the time. Here are just some of the coolest coloring books to get you away from your digital gadgets. F*ck Off, I’m Coloring. Art of Coloring: Golden Girls: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity. RoseArt® Ultimate Artist™ Coloring Pad Portfolio. Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat. Vogue Coloring Book. Bob Ross by the Numbers. The Splat: Coloring the ’90s. Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults. The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Coloring Book. The Broad City Coloring Book. Married Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book 0

