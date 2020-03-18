Global  

Sober livng and the coronavirus

"gathering size restrictions"..

Due to co-vid-19..

Have caused cancellations "for recovery meetings for drug addicts and alcoholics"..

News 10's "dominic miranda" spoke with an addiction expert today.

He joins us now..

"with their advice to recovering addicts"..

To stay strong during this difficult time.

Do} susie... it's at times like these when stress and lack of a routine can be triggering for a relapse for someone going through recovery.

I spoke with the executive director of addictions* at the hamilton center in this very room today.

She gave me some tips for recovering addicts during this time.

Addictions expert natasha newcomb sat down with me today and told me the number one thing is to stick together.

Finding those who are going thru what you are going thru and keeping in close contact with them.

She says even though meetings in the community are being canceled... there are other platforms such as online meetings that you can access.

A lot of folks in recovery have sponsers.

Newcomb suggests talking with them for help during this time.

"if you aren't able to go to a meeting, chances are your friend who's also in recovery isn't able to go to a meeting so reaching out and utilizing those relationships and leaning on each other."

Now i spoke with several different sober living units across the wabash valley today.

One in particular the truman houses owner told me on the phone that his phone has been ringing off the hook all day from addicts trying to get a meeting of any kind to navigate through this troubling time..

Coming up at 6... i'll tell you what the hamilton center has to say about different resiurces to help those who need it to get thru this time and stay strong.

In terre haute dominic miranda news 10




