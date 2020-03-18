Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:19s - Published Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown A Dearborn family is stranded in Peru after the country’s president ordered a lockdown of the country earlier this week in response to the Coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this