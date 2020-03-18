Funeral services limited amid COVID-19 spread

EVEN CONSIDER..

UNTIL YOU'REGOING THROUGH IT.

THE IMPACTSOCIAL DISTANCING IS HAVING ONFAMILIES AND THEIR ABILITY TOCELEBRATE AND GRIEVE LOSTLOVED ONES.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS JOINS US FROM VaughnGreene Funeral Services INRANDALLSTOWN TO EXPLAIN HOWTHEY ARE COPING AND HELPIFAMILIES.Total 208 STD OUT Look liv━19:4━ 20:0━ this chapelusually filled with 300 peoplecelebrating the life of a lostloved one.

But now because ofnew social distancing ordersfor covi━19, families alreadygrieving are forced to limittheir services.

BRITTNE━ Thisweek 1━20 families have beenaffected and that10 TO 20 FAMILIES GRIEVING THELOSS OF A LOVED ONE..

IN NEWTERRITORY.

AFTER GOVERNORLARRY HOGANLIMITED ALL GATHERINGS..INCLUDING FUNERALS..

TO 50PEOPLE.

BRITTNEY GREENE//VAUGHN GREENE FUNERALSERVICES, MANAGING FUNERALDIRECTO━Which is incrediblydifficult to ask someone tocelebrate their loved one insuch a private way for someonewho may have had an incrediblypublic impact BRITTNEY GREENEIS THE MANAGING FUNERALDIRECTOR AT VAUGHN GREENEFUNERAL SERVICES INRANDALLSTOWN.

SHE SAYS THEYCONTINUE TO BE A SAFE SPACEFOR FAMILIES, BUT NOW THATMEANS TAKING MORE PRECAUTIONS.This is a home for familieswho are experiencing loss sowe donhave been ensuring that allthe knobs are getting cleanedthat we are using all theproducts we need to use tokeep this place clean andsafe.

THEY HAVE ALSO EXCLUDEDTHE PUBLIC FROM VISITATIONSAND FUNERALS AND ARE WORKINGON ALTERNATIVES TO HELP THOSEWHO CANWe hope to have live streamingoptions available within theweek so that the familiesarenpublic that isnattend still have theopportunity to participate SHESAYS WHILE THERE ARE CERTAINLYECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS FORTHEIR BUSINESS, THE FAMILIESTHEY SERVE ARE BEARING THEBRUNT OF IT.

Theydealing with the stress andthe grief and the loss and tohave these limitations placedon their ability to celebratetheir loved one has reallybeen devastating.

SHE SAYSFORTUNATELY, THESE FAMILIESHAVE BEEN UNDERSTANDING ANDWANT TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE TOOIf we can sort of participatein further stopping the spreadof this, we will do our part.Look liv━ 21:1━25 they arealso working with cemeterieswho have further limited theirservices to immediate familyonly.

Theytheir clients updated assituations change, inRandallstown, abby Isaacs wmar2 newSTATE LAWMAKERS HAVE W