Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Debunking some of the most widespread rumors surrounding Ohio's coronavirus crisis

Debunking some of the most widespread rumors surrounding Ohio's coronavirus crisis

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Debunking some of the most widespread rumors surrounding Ohio's coronavirus crisis

Debunking some of the most widespread rumors surrounding Ohio's coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis spreads across Ohio, so do the rumors.

Here is a guide of some of the most widespread rumors surrounding COVID-19 in Ohio and the truth behind them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Debunking some of the most widespread rumors surrounding Ohio's coronavirus crisis

HIT, 38 PEOPLE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE.26 ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED.AS CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES ITSSPREAD IN OHIO AND ACROSS THECOUNTRY, SO DO RUMORS ANDMISCONCEPTIONS.NEWS 5 JAY JARVIS IS BUSTINGSOME OF THOSE MYTHS FOR US.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarahBuduson

Sarah Buduson RT @WEWS: Mythbusters: COVID-19 Ohio edition. https://t.co/9ak1PMCi0K 1 day ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Mythbusters: COVID-19 Ohio edition. https://t.co/9ak1PMCi0K 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.