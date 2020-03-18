Trinity Retirement

Global  

Scott joins us in the studio with something to make us smile.
We want to try to leave you each night with some good news.

We've put our scott martin on good news patrol.

He joins us in the studio with something to make us smile.

Video in monitor being isolated the next few weeks can get lonesome for anybody.

For our older generation sometimes that isolation was felt before the coronavirus outbreak.

But none the less for those at trinity place retirement community, they got a special surprise.

These are pictures from its facebook page.

The pictures capture the smiles from these fine folks.

A small group went up to the windows with colorful signs wishing them a good day with a friendly smile and wave.

Dozens of folks have commented on the post.

It's no doubt bringins smiles.

The post so far has been shared nearly a hundred times.

Tke monitor fill




