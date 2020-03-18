St. Joesph's DIner Prepared During Coronavirus Shutdown

While many are safe in the comfort of their homes protecting themselves and their families from covid-nineteen, there are some who do't have that opportunity.

News 1's tiffany maddox spoke with one local shelter about what plans they have in place for the homeless and less fortunate.

While covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, local businesses and schools have taken precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, but we ca't forget about our local homeless population and what organizations are dong to help keep them safe.

While areas throughout acadiana are shutdown, organizations like catholic charit's st.

Josep's diner and shelter must keep going, but are doing their best to protect their clients and even staff.

"w've changed, our administrative staff is working from home, we are all tied into technology, but w've had to change the way we do business on our st.

Joh's street campus."

Due to covid- 19 , broussard says the facility has reorganized its shelter layout to provide proper social distance.

"we on any given night within the sheltering programs on our st.

John campus we will shelter over 100 individuals, w've had to take wha's already a capacity crowd and move them into other parts of our buildings."

He says due to the need for additional space, effective immediately general services have been suspended in the diner.

" w're still going to be providing meals to those that we serve through st.

Joseph diner, but we will be isolating our campus to really make sure that w're not running the risk of infection with those that we serve."making sure those they serve stay healthy is their priority, but if someone does become sick in any capacity, the organization is prepared to help.

" if it comes to it that w've got to take care of folks who generally would not have a place to quarantine, they would not have a home, w're gonna make every effort to do that and do it safely within the confines of our shelter.

In lafayette, tiffany maddox news 15.

Broussards said the've currently had to stop their volunteer program and says the best way to support the organization at this time is to make an online monetary donation.

If yo'd like to donate you can do so by visiting w-w-w-