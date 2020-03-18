Fever and Flu Clinic Tests Hundreds Of Patients

But -- we begin with waay31'sstevendilsizian.

He's live at the fever and flu clinic after the hospital talked about the impact it's having.

Steven... in 30 minutes the fever and flu clinic here along governors drive will close down.... huntsville hospital ceo david spillers tells me they've seen 250 patients today and he doesn't expect those numbers to drop any time soon.

Of those 250 patients, he tells me 25 received a test for coronavirus today.

At this time, he says it takes about 24 to 48 hours for test results to come back after the samples are taken to montgomery.

If a patient's test comes back positive, huntsville hospital will contact them immediately.

Spillers calls day one of the fever and flu clinic a success.

"we provided something that 250 people needed today, i'm proud of that, we put this together in about a three day period the alabama department of public health reports one person in madison county tested positive for coronavirus.

Spillers tells me that person was checked out of the hospital and sent home.

At this point - there are no hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The 2 confirmed cases are recovering at home.

Live in hsv