Top 10 Worst Things Ellen Has Done

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:13s - Published < > Embed
She may be beloved by many, but Ellen DeGeneres can be quite the controversial figure.

For this list, we’ll be looking at various times in which Ellen DeGeneres displayed unsavory and/or shocking behavior.

Our countdown includes not supporting the writer's strike, allegedly treating her staff like "peasants", making Kathy Griffin cry, and more!




