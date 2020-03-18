High school seniors react to school cancellation 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:35s - Published High school seniors react to school cancellation Millions of high school seniors are supposed to graduate in the next few months. And those end-of-year events, prom included, are supposed to be highlights as they wrap up their high school careers. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, they won’t happen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend High school seniors react to school cancellation Carephysician."THE NEWS THAT SCHOOLSIN KANSAS ARE CLOSEDFOR THE REMAINDER OFTHE SCHOOL YEAR - LEFTSOME HIGH SCHOOLSENIORS SHOCKED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSPOKE WITH STUDENTS ASTHEY PROCESS THEMAJOR CHANGE.Cali Seck, Blue Valley NorthSeni"It hasn't fully set in yet thatIam not going to go back toBlue Valley North."CALI SECK ISHEARTBROKEN.Seck"It's just a lot of confusionrightnow. So yeah shocked andconfused."THE SENIOR IS TRYING TOWRAP HER HEAD AROUNDTHE SUDDEN END TO HERHIGH SCHOOL CAREER --BOTH IN THE CLASSROOMAND ON THE SOFTBALLFIELD.Se"It feels weird because I havebeen playing softball for 14years and this was going to bemy very last season. Nowdon't have that last season."HER FRIEND KENNA DEANFROM GARDNEREDGERTON FEELS THESAME WAY.kenna Dean // gardner-edgertonsenior"I am upset that I am notgoing to get to finish my lastyear of high school."THAT MEANS MAYBE NOPROM OR GRADUATION.Dean"Just the thought of knowithat I might not be able towear my prom dress thathave had for months or mycap and gown is veryupsetting.NOW STUDENTS INKANSAS HAVE TO LEARNONLINE.De"Just because like I am notsure how I am going to learn asubject like math over acomputer."WHILE THEY MIGHT BE SADABOUT MISSING OUT, SECKIS MORE WORRIED ABOUTHER FRIENDS' MENTALHEALTH.Seck"I feel like this can effectthema lot and worries me very verymuch so."SHE HAS HOPE FOR THEFUTURE THOUGHSeck"They are not going to leaus without doing anything.They are going do somethinI mean it's a given. There isno way they can just leave uswithout any celebration."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTION





