Pharmacy Rush

Pharmacy Rush
There has been a major rush on area pharmacies since the coronavirus outbreak.
Pharmacy Rush

You for joining us this evening..

There has been a major rush on area pharmacies since the coronavirus outbreak.

And that's making for some long days for pharmacists and their staffs.

Bobby martinez joins us live from chris' pharmacy in columbus with more..

Joey ............. what i can tell you is earlier today when i stopped by here at chris' pharmacy.

Traffic was to the end of the driveway.

Speaking to chris bonner the owner of the pharmacy, he applauds his employees in working extremely hard in making sure customers leave satisfied "it's been hard."

Long days and short nights have become the new norm for employees at chris' pharmacy.

The coronavirus has cleaned out groceries stores across the country.

Now, pharmacies are experiencing the same.

Sot - chris bonner - owner "if you think about what is happening to the grocery stores last week is happening to pharmacist and pharmacies and doctors offices this week.

I would just anticipate or guess right now our business is probably been up about 30 percent the last two days."

Bonner says the uptick in business as of late does comes with a hefty price.

"it is unbelievably stressful you deal with the situation where as a doctor or pharmacist nurse your standard is perfection.

You cannot mess up there are no such thing as mistakes if you make a mistake you have to live with it for the rest of your life."

Sylvia collins, a customer of chris' pharmacy, says she's being very cautious of the coronavirus.

"naturally i'm concerned because it is worldwide naturally i'm taking all the precautions i can.

I am 67 and i had heart stints last year and i am being very cautious i have over here my mask i wanted to work for about an hour."

And if you or anyone is looking to fill your medication at a pharmacy anytime soon... bonner says you should.

"it will be best if they just call the pharmacy ahead just say i'll be coming in tomorrow.

Just give the doctor the nurse the pharmacist a little bit of time and with that they can accomplish things a lot easier."

Bonner also says they are assisting customers only by drive through for the time being.

For now, live in columbus bobby martinez - wcbi news




