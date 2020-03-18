Global  

Questions regarding fever and recent travel history.

Once the test is complete, doctors ask participants to immediately return home and wait for them to call with results.

As the CDC recommends gatherings of ten people or less, funeral directors are left with

GOOD NEWS

We want to try to leave you each night with some good news.

We've put our scott martin on good news patrol.

He joins us in the studio with something to make us smile.

Video in monitor being isolated the next few weeks can get lonesome for anybody.

For our older generation sometimes that isolation was felt before the coronavirus outbreak.

But none the less for those at trinity place retirement community, they got a special surprise.

These are pictures from its facebook page.

The pictures capture the smiles from these fine folks.

A small group went up to the windows with colorful signs wishing them a good day with a friendly smile and wave.

Dozens of folks have commented on the post.

It's no doubt bringing smiles.

The post so far has been shared nearly a hundred times.

Tke monitor fill full it's never too early for a little holiday cheer...in my opinion.

A fellow broadcaster from milwaukee sent out this tweet over weekend reading "what if we all put our christmas lights back up?

Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them.

That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

People around the country are putting up lights in hopes of spreading a little happiness.

Stinger



