Parents preparing for extended school closures now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:02s - Published Parents preparing for extended school closures Parents are preparing for extended school closures as the state mulls over leaving classes closed all year.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Parents preparing for extended school closures WILL SEE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Carolyn Callahan Round Parents- @UofLHealth is here with some tips on preparing for extended school closings: https://t.co/PKYG4BKvkU 2 days ago Joseph Flaherty Kid's school (New Hampshire) was canceled for two weeks on Friday afternoon. Governor just extended cancelation t… https://t.co/2Q1qi24Y6n 3 days ago EdNavigator Parents: Don't wait. Start preparing now for the possibility of extended school closures. Here's how:… https://t.co/HCeOYuO85g 6 days ago Mackenzie Raye RT @WHSV_John: JUST IN: School is cancelled for students of Shenandoah County Public Schools on Monday March 16. An email was sent out to p… 6 days ago John Hood JUST IN: School is cancelled for students of Shenandoah County Public Schools on Monday March 16. An email was sent… https://t.co/CmrT57f3ks 6 days ago