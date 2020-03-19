Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need

COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need

COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need

For some working parents, coronavirus closures mean staying home with kids, but how do they work to support their families?

Business owners are asking themselves how they pay employees when they don't have any paying patrons.

The end result is a COVID-19 regional response fund.

$3 million has already been raised on an initial goal of $5 million.

Donations have come in from corporate sponsors and individuals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coachtruesdale

Mary Jo Truesdale RT @ElkGroveUnified: EGUSD Daily Parent Update - We are making steady progress with our task force teams as we prepare to support students… 38 minutes ago

ElkGroveUnified

Elk Grove Unified EGUSD Daily Parent Update - We are making steady progress with our task force teams as we prepare to support stude… https://t.co/o1PaibjEA3 1 hour ago

Sonia_Salomone

Sonia Salomone RT @NatalieWCC: Appreciate @RegionofDurham has pulled together all economic development teams and chamber/boards of trade from across the R… 5 hours ago

OKBaptists

Oklahoma Baptists [IMB] In light of the global expansion of coronavirus (COVID-19), the International Mission Board has convened a ta… https://t.co/7n8tC3pyq7 6 hours ago

NatalieWCC

Natalie Prychitko Appreciate @RegionofDurham has pulled together all economic development teams and chamber/boards of trade from acro… https://t.co/97hjcpFl0i 10 hours ago

Elyse_0316

Elyse Cassar In the Coronavirus Task Force briefing earlier today, VP Pence asked construction companies to donate N95 masks to… https://t.co/eCg2iLwxzt 1 day ago

farinjan

asawa sin mayor ha sug RT @zambocitygovt: ...to the City starting today based on the newly released guidelines by the LGU. Teams from Task Force Covid-19 continu… 2 days ago

zambocitygovt

zambocitygovt ...to the City starting today based on the newly released guidelines by the LGU. Teams from Task Force Covid-19 co… https://t.co/ly7MfhWjdy 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents wonder how online teaching will work [Video]

Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Students and educators react to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement that Kansas school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:49Published
Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching [Video]

Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching

Teachers in Kansas prepare to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close school buildings for the rest of the academic year.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.