Managing anxiety and stress during the outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:19s - Published Managing anxiety and stress during the outbreak 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Managing anxiety and stress during the outbreak ROUTINE....AND MANY AREFEELING STRESSEDAND ANXIOUS.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE IS HERE WITHTIPS ON HOW TOMANAGE YOURMENTAL HEALTH.ABIGAIL?THIS IS A TIME WHENWE KNOW SO MUCHABOUTCORONAVIRUS...BUTAT THE SAME TIME SOLITTLE...I TALKED WITHFAMILY SERVICES INGREEN BAY...ANDTHEY SAY IT'S OK TOBE STRESSED RIGHTNOW.BUT HOW TO HANDLETHAT STRESS IS WHATTHEY SAY ISIMPORTANT TO KNOW.I SAT DOWN WITH LOISMISCHLERTHE VICE PRESIDENTOF FAMILYSERVICES...SHE SAYSTHIS IS A TIME TOPAUSE AND REFOCUS.WHILE THE EFFECTSOF THEOUTBREAK...LIKEHAVING TO STAYHOME, RESTAURANTSCLOSING, CAN STIRUPEMOTIONS...MISCHLERSAYS TRYING TOREMEMBER THEINTENT BEHIND ALL OFTHE PRECAUTIONS TOCONTAIN THEOUTBREAK...CANHELP EASE YOURMIND OF THECHANGES HAPPENINGIN YOUR LIFE.3.56 if we can catchourselves with some ofthose absolute negativelanguages and begin toshift to where is theopportunity or whatchanges in our lives andour community do we getto make, despite the factits stressful for everyoneright now."SHE ALSO SAYSBREATHINGEXERCISES OR GOINGOUT FOR A WALK CANHELP...AND TRYING TO STICKTO AS MUCHNORMALCY IN YOURLIFE IS CRITICAL TOKEEPING YOURANXIETY AND STRESSDOWN.WE'LL HEAR MORETIPS FROM HERCOMING UP TONIGHTAT SIX.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Managing stress and anxiety during the outbreak: PKG



Managing stress and anxiety during the outbreak: PKG Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:58 Published now Five Tips to Get You Started on Your Emotional Detox Anxiety Cleanse



Most of us view detox as a physical experience, but what we don't realize is that our physical bodies aren't the only things that need to be cleansed in order to return to a healthy state. When we're.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 03:47 Published on February 10, 2020