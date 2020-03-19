Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal speaks on Chhapaak Exclusive Interview



Tweets about this shilpa keshwani RT @SarthakEduTrust: An acid attack survivor, campaigner for acid attack victims and Internation motivational speaker Laxmi Aggarwal inspir… 18 hours ago Agnostic Front_Exploring @megirish2001 I believe if we are really looking for a solution then this is where we have to start, otherwise, it'… https://t.co/KUs9TZLw53 21 hours ago Acehearts Media & Entertainment RT @UMalayali: #Chhapaak was a major disappointment. Movie was pretty ordinary & clearly a wasted opportunity.Watchng Laxmi Agarwal's Tedx… 6 days ago Urban Malayali #Chhapaak was a major disappointment. Movie was pretty ordinary & clearly a wasted opportunity.Watchng Laxmi Agarwa… https://t.co/Oh1ZBprDeo 6 days ago Sarthak Edu. Trust An acid attack survivor, campaigner for acid attack victims and Internation motivational speaker Laxmi Aggarwal ins… https://t.co/Jefz3dMVEc 6 days ago