Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

A trade group representing U.S. movie theater owners asked for emergency relief after being forced to close down.

The National Association of Theatre Owners asked congress to approve loan guarantees to help with expenses.

These included fixed costs, tax benefits for employers providing support to employees and other measures.

According to Reuters, most movie theaters shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Movie theaters limit attendance amid coronavirus concerns

Movie theater chains with a St. Louis presence have limited attendance in showings amid coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFOXNews.com


Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus

Citing the need for social distancing as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues, Knoxville,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JobHuntNews

JobHuntNews Coronavirus closures hammered movie theaters. Now they're asking Trump for help https://t.co/MF43hCvPXP 5 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Coronavirus Crisis: Movie Theaters Ask Trump, Congress For Loans, Tax Benefits https://t.co/GSrM74iDKl via @variety 16 minutes ago

dellmhamilton

Dell Marie Hamilton RT @BostonDotCom: Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to coronavirus. https://t.co/dCU6VQOGB4 https://t.co/f8h45f0hwc 21 minutes ago

NeilRetail

Neil Saunders 🦠 Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to coronavirus. https://t.co/UXHMQ1zmQL 36 minutes ago

SmokeCircleHQ

Smoke Circle Productions RT @screenrant: U.S. Movie Theaters Ask Congress For Emergency Bailout Amid Coronavirus Closures https://t.co/xGY4MDXV08 https://t.co/JCN6z… 39 minutes ago

Indiana510

Indiana5 RT @latimes: Movie theaters are now lobbying Congress and the Trump administration for financial relief to stay afloat, as most theaters sh… 46 minutes ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 MOVIE THEATER RELIEF: Faced with a lengthy shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are requesting… https://t.co/3b8TUrZ3dp 49 minutes ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to coronavirus. https://t.co/dCU6VQOGB4 https://t.co/f8h45f0hwc 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval

The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published
Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval

The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.