Korean man tries to disinfect his cash by microwaving it

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:23s - Published
BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA — The internet is currently swamped with ill-informed homemade kits and methods on how to eliminate the coronavirus from our lives, but what about money?

What method are people taking to clean their cash?

One man in Busan, South Korea gathered up a total of 39 10,000-won notes, roughly $328, stuffed them into his microwave, and switched it on; unsurprisingly his cash burnt.

He took his browned cash into the bank asking for help, in the end, 33 notes were salvageable meaning he only lost $50.

This isn't the first time though that someone has attempted to clean their money using a microwave, a Chinese woman in Jiangsu province tried the very same, only this time upped the risk and put $449 in the microwave.

