Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:56s - Published Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down Denver fitness companies have been busy over the past few days trying to fill the orders of customers trying to get their hands on some workout equipment, but as Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us, you don’t have to look far to stay fit during the COVID-19 outbreak. 0

Shannon: WITH GYMS CLOSED NOW, ALOT OF US TURNING TO THE HOOP,HIKE AND PARKS TO GET A WORKOUTIN.AT LEAST ONE MAN IN YOUR LIFEHAS SUGGESTED THIS IS TIME TOGET BUFF LIKE NICHOLAS CAGE INCONAIR.MEGHAN LOPEZ IS SERVING AS OURPANDEMIC PERSONAL TRAINERTONIGHT.THIS GYM IS IN THE DENVER 7BASEMENT.





