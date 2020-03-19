Global  

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down

Denver fitness companies have been busy over the past few days trying to fill the orders of customers trying to get their hands on some workout equipment, but as Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us, you don’t have to look far to stay fit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down

ABOUT CORONAVIRUS CALL OURHOTLINE.Shannon: WITH GYMS CLOSED NOW, ALOT OF US TURNING TO THE HOOP,HIKE AND PARKS TO GET A WORKOUTIN.AT LEAST ONE MAN IN YOUR LIFEHAS SUGGESTED THIS IS TIME TOGET BUFF LIKE NICHOLAS CAGE INCONAIR.MEGHAN LOPEZ IS SERVING AS OURPANDEMIC PERSONAL TRAINERTONIGHT.THIS GYM IS IN THE DENVER 7BASEMENT.




As gyms close, owners seek new ways to help clients stay fit

As gyms close, owners seek new ways to help clients stay fit

As Governors Beshear and DeWine order gyms to close to the public, some local facilities are looking for creative, new ways to continue helping their clients stay fit while they stay home.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:59Published
Keep your resolution by finding the workout that works for you

Keep your resolution by finding the workout that works for you

If you are trying to stick to a New Year's resolution to get in shape, there are now more options available in the Denver area for home workouts, gym workouts, and group fitness.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:21Published
