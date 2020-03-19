Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic takes a toll on taxpayers and businesses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ahluv2

AH311 @DanielLMacy @senatemajldr You have no idea what you are talking about trump said with the treasury they were ready… https://t.co/guwNUVYbDJ 1 day ago

ahluv2

AH311 @UROCKlive1 @senatemajldr Really because trump&the US treasury said they were ready to send out checks to all Ameri… https://t.co/9DsrxWZBoM 1 day ago

SanjoseCa23

Apuntes✍🏻 Treasury wants to send Americans checks https://t.co/JBYdtWf9xQ via @YouTube 1 day ago

MAGAKlynne

KLynne 🇺🇸 RT @AP_Politics: President Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic c… 2 days ago

crosa1988

Weareone Treasury wants to send checks to Americans starting April 6 https://t.co/cgpAkOBoOM 2 days ago

cj_bierman

Caleb Bierman RT @MotownWVNews: Among topics discussed at a press conference Tuesday, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a p… 2 days ago

joedeaflowrider

joe freestyle Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6 https://t.co/wnjgGyw7ug 2 days ago

ThatCrazyChic85

🔞Crazy Chick💚$10$ONLYFANS What kind of bullshit is THIS?? This ONLY helps the rich people. But hey.. Fuck us poor people ey?!?!… https://t.co/tRmjVs3ozf 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.