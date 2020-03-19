Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6 The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic takes a toll on taxpayers and businesses. 0

