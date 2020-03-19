Global  

The Internet RIPS Into Vanessa Hudgens after Hateful Corona Virus Comments

Vanessa Hudgens came under fire from the internet after some comments she made on her Instagram Live the other day.

The whole world let her know how they really feel about her overall.

