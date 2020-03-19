Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alia Bhatt&#039

Alia Bhatt&#039

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Alia Bhatt&#039
Alia Bhatt&amp;#039
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HavaldarShinde

Rutuja/ऋतुजा🇮🇳 RT @dsheikh726: Day 6 of working from home. Didn’t write King Lear. Did however recreate Alia Bhatt movie posters. A thread. 4 minutes ago

supreeth28

Supreeth Mohan Alias SuMo @iNikhil Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt broke up itseems 🙊 7 minutes ago

aliaabhattmagic

it's her day ❤ RT @IBTimesIND_Ent: Makers say Alia Bhatt to shoot for RRR from May say rubbish rumours of her exit #AliaBhatt #RRR https://t.co/qkCNuH2j… 18 minutes ago

RangeelaDesi

𝓡𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓪 𝓓𝓮𝓼𝓲 RT @spotnews18_: Alia Ranbir Breakup: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship Broke Up. Ranbir's Behavior Is Said To Be The Reason For… 22 minutes ago

Bikku32283598

Bikku After Successfull Opening,Ranbir Kapoor To Alia Bhatt 😂😂 https://t.co/YK3E61QHJm 24 minutes ago

moviesadmirer

Cinema Therapy RT @filmfare: Is #AliaBhatt walking out of #SSRajamouli’s #RRR? https://t.co/88C83GYE1G 32 minutes ago

riyabanerjee08_

💕Riya Banerjee💕 Alia Bhatt is now ex of Ranbir Kapoor https://t.co/9t3bVSI0Pp 35 minutes ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute No, Alia Bhatt is not out of 'RRR' https://t.co/Rf0FCNPKqg 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt talks about Tiger Shroff &amp [Video]

Alia Bhatt talks about Tiger Shroff &amp

Alia Bhatt talks about Tiger Shroff &amp;amp

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:03Published
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Best and Worst dressed actors at Armaan Jain wedding reception [Video]

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Best and Worst dressed actors at Armaan Jain wedding reception

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Best and Worst dressed actors at Armaan Jain wedding reception

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 05:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.