Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oceanside farmer delivers fresh produce to customers during COVID-19 outbreak

Oceanside farmer delivers fresh produce to customers during COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Oceanside farmer delivers fresh produce to customers during COVID-19 outbreak
Oceanside farmer delivers fresh produce to customers during COVID-19 outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stay_lovely929

Yoncé RT @RinaNakanoTV: Encouraging news amid this #Coronavirus situation: After farmers markets got banned, some local farmers say they have a t… 10 minutes ago

RinaNakanoTV

Rina Nakano Encouraging news amid this #Coronavirus situation: After farmers markets got banned, some local farmers say they ha… https://t.co/ynFOnGsdMP 38 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down [Video]

Denver fitness companies working hard to keep up with demand after gyms forced to close down

Denver fitness companies have been busy over the past few days trying to fill the orders of customers trying to get their hands on some workout equipment, but as Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us, you..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.