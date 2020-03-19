50s and thunderstorms for first day of spring, then windy and chilly 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:07s - Published 50s and thunderstorms for first day of spring, then windy and chilly Thursday is foggy and the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s by late afternoon, but afternoon showers are likely, and there is even a chance for t’storms. We are under a slight risk for severe weather in southern Wisconsin…the main risks being gusty winds and large hail. Those downpours will drop a half to 1” of rain by Thursday night. 0

