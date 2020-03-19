Palm Beach County workers seek unemployment benefits after job cuts from coronavirus

Workers in Palm Beach County are being impacted by the coronavirus, and a job expert said hospitality and tourism could face the biggest struggles.



Recent related videos from verified sources Salon near Boca Raton closes its doors to help prevent spread of coronavirus



As Florida bars and restaurants are ordered to shut their businesses down, a southern Palm Beach County hair salon is now taking it upon themselves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:47 Published 41 minutes ago 6-year-old Palm Beach County resident tests positive for coronavirus



The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:51 Published 41 minutes ago