Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

The law will provide paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded food assistance, among other things.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Economic Bill


RIA Nov. - Published

Coronavirus relief package, including paid sick leave, could take days to reach Trump's desk

The coronavirus relief bill that passed the House Saturday is being delayed over technical issues and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamooreJanice

Janice Damoore RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: President Trump signs coronavirus relief package after Senate passage https://t.co/CBQ89H3nSa 51 seconds ago

christian144Han

Ps 144:1 RT @ari_russian: Trump is the 24/7 President. God Bless this man who never stops putting us first. Trump signs 2nd coronavirus respons… 2 minutes ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump signs the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’ into law, unleashing hundreds of billion… 3 minutes ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now US President Donald Trump signs a $105 billion aid package into law to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus https://t.co/axHqUfjtdw 4 minutes ago

_V_I_R_U_Z_

Ramos RT @DailyMail: BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has signed into law a multi-billion dollar emergency coronavirus relief bill https://t.co/VSg… 7 minutes ago

StrangerRangers

RangersHockeyTime RT @nypost: President Trump signs coronavirus relief package passed by Congress https://t.co/NauSy9j7br https://t.co/pJjatd0M3p 8 minutes ago

AdelBMoufarrej

Dr.Adel Moufarrej BREAKING: President Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief bill https://t.co/rRBBNDVOkP via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago

terrism123

Terri RT @TheLastWord: After President Trump signs a major bill to ease the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader @SenSchum… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Package To Provide Help For Families [Video]

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Package To Provide Help For Families

CBS4's Natalie Brand also reports on Trump's use of emergency powers to increase the production of medical supplies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published
Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM [Video]

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.