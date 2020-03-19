YouTuber attempts to land on world’s shortest runway with giant plane via flight simulator 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:00s - Published YouTuber attempts to land on world’s shortest runway with giant plane via flight simulator In reality, jet aircrafts aren’t allowed to land on this tiny runway, but that didn’t stop this YouTuber from simulating what could happen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this